CHAMPAIGN — Dorothy “Dot” Wilhelmina Beldon, 90, of Champaign passed away Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Dot was born Feb. 19, 1929, in Memphis, Tenn., the daughter of Theresa May (Bohn) and Perry Oliver Waymon Sr. She married Rob Roy Beldon on April 18, 1953, in Memphis; he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Ronald L. (Christine) Beldon of Dekalb and Mark C. (Teresa Rene) Beldon of Miramar Beach, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Elizabeth of Highland Heights, Ohio, Marissa of Broomfield, Colo., Christine of New York City, N.Y., and Caroline of Atlanta, Ga.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and their wives, E. Ernest (Jane) Waymon and Perry O. (Lista) Waymon Jr.; and one grandson, Paul.
Dot grew up in Memphis and received all of her education there. Following graduation from high school in 1947, she worked as a stenographer for an attorney in downtown Memphis. Dot considered the time spent there as her college education, since she was unable to attend college due to limited family finances. During her employment with that firm, she typed the legal papers for the incorporation of the new Holiday Inn motel franchise.
Dot worked at this law office until she married Rob R. Beldon, whom she met in Biloxi, Miss., while she was on vacation there and he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base nearby. They were married in Memphis on April 18, 1953. After Rob served overseas in Korea and finished his military service term, they moved to West Lafayette, Ind., where Rob received his master’s degree in electrical engineering and worked at Purdue radio station WBAA for a number of years.
The family then moved to Champaign in May 1956 when Rob began working at the University of Illinois radio and television stations WILL. After both of their sons entered school, Dot began working for Champaign School District Unit 4 as a substitute school secretary for 24 years and received an out-standing support-staff award at one point. She retired in 1990. Rob worked 32 years at WILL radio and television stations and retired in 1988. After their retirements, Dot and Rob enjoyed traveling to many places in the U.S., as well as overseas to England, Ireland, Scotland and Germany.
Throughout her adult life, Dot was involved in numerous clubs and charitable organizations. She was a 63-year member of the First United Methodist Church in Champaign and was active in the United Methodist Women’s group there, serving as a president for two years. She was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi business women’s sorority. Dot participated in PTA for 40 years and in 1979, she received an Illinois PTA Life Membership Award. She was also a member of Champaign County Retired Educational Office Personnel for many years. She served as president and held other offices for several years in the Illinois Association of American Mothers, Inc., and in 2008, she was honored as Illinois Mother of the Year by the American Mothers, Inc. She also served in various offices in the General Federation of Women’s Club. In May 2017, at the age of 88, she joined the Woman’s Club of Champaign-Urbana. For over 30 years, Dot was also a dedicated volunteer at The Pavilion and was active in the Carle Foundation Auxiliary, serving on various committees.
Dot’s greatest joy in life was her family, and she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family loved to visit and always enjoyed her delicious home-cooked meals, which would not be complete with her famous yeast rolls. Dot will always be remembered as being the quintessential hostess and for always sending cards for every occasion to all of her friends and relatives, including extended family and in-laws. She kept the post office and Hallmark stores in business for many years!
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Champaign, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by church service at noon. The Rev. Julia Melgreen will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Seymour, Ind., at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Champaign or Western Star Lodge 240 Endowment Fund. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.