SAVOY — Dorothy Jane (Robbins) Burr, 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday (Oct. 13, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on April 13, 1922, in rural Urbana, the daughter of Robert R. and Eva B. (Cox) Robbins. She married John Hubert Burr on April 5, 1942, who left this earth on April 17, 2002.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ronald L. Burr; one brother, Lyle Robbins; and three sisters, Mildred Davis, Marjorie Peters and Maxine Ruwe.
She is survived by three sons, Larry D. (Jane) Burr of Paxton, Marvin E. (Allyson) Burr of Collinsville and Gregory A. (Kathleen) Burr of Philo. Dorothy is also survived by a half sister, Roberta Bleichner of Tolono, 10 grandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy attended Silver Grade School for her first seven years, Riley Grade School for eighth grade and Philo High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1940. She then attended Barry-Castle Business School in Champaign.
After her marriage to John, she joined Philo Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member, filling many roles including elder, deacon and Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Philo unit of Home Extension and was a 4-H leader for several years. Dorothy enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes, sewing, cross-stitching and reading.
Dorothy began working at the University of Illinois (UI) Illini Hall and worked there for two years before leaving to become a full-time housewife and mother. In 1969, she rejoined the workforce, working temporarily at the UI Steno Services Department then later taking a full-time position at McKinley Health Care Center at the UI, retiring in 1985.
Dorothy was one of the sweetest, most loving, kind and caring womenwho most people would say they ever had the privilege of meeting. The large number people who attended her 100th birthday celebration was proof that she was a very special woman. She loved her family with all her heart and never stopped showing them, and they loved her just as much in return.
As a devout Christian, when Dorothy spoke of her death, she said she looked forward to heaven and to seeing her oldest son, Ronald; husband, John; and the rest of her family and friends who went there before her.
A graveside service will be held on Oct. 17 at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy, being a breast cancer survivor, requested that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or to Philo Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com