CHAMPAIGN — Dorothy Mae Cassells was born May 1, 1922, in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio. She was called home at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 15, 2019, at the age of 97 years in Paxton.
She married James Francis Cassells on Aug. 16, 1941, in Glen Robbins, Ohio. After marriage, they made their home in Champaign.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dorothy was widowed in 2001 after 60 years of marriage. She is survived by her three daughters, Carmen, Nancy and Cathy; son James (and wife Mae); granddaughter Carla (and husband Nigel) Spence; and great-grandsons James Riley III and Parker Williams.
During Dorothy’s final days, she was surrounded by family and friends.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West in Savoy. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. followed by a brief remembrance service at 11 a.m. Pastor Brett Smith of University Baptist Church will officiate. Burial services will commence following the funeral service at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign.
