14 Aug 2021 — Dorothy M. Ransom-Conley, 96, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Friday Aug. 6, 2021.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at The vineyard Church, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Uabana. Visitation will began at 10 a.m. Pastor Albert Lee of Liberty Temple, Champaign, will officiate. Final internment will immediately follow in Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana.
Dorothoy was born March 19, 1925, in Urbana, the seventh of eight children born to the union of James E. And Effie B. Edward Ransom Sr. She married Wesley Wells in 1947 in Urbana. She later married J.W. Conley on March 28, 1950, in Champaign. He passed away on Oct. 5, 2008. They were married for 58 years.
Mrs. Conley received her formal education in Urbana and graduated from Urbana High School in 1944 and attended the University of Illinois. In her later years, she attended the Clerical Learner's Program at the UI and received a certificate.
She began working in the UI Chemistry Department as a clerk/typist. She worked there for several years until poor vision forced her to give up her job. She then did some domestic work in private homes.
Mrs. Conley was a member of the Liberty Temple Church of God in Christ and a former member of Grove Street Church of God in Christ. She was the church musician at both churches for many years. She was a faithful member of her church, serving on the Mother's Board and Trustees Board.
She was a member of the Douglass Annex Senior Citzens Group. She loved all types of music, playing it as well as listening to it. She enjoyed spending time with her family, relatives and friends.
In 2011, Mrs. Conley was one of the honorees celebrated as a Living Legend by the National Council of Negro Women Inc.
She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved son, Gerald D. Wells of Mahoney; a grandson, Simon Wells; a great-grandaughter, Daisha Wells of Bellefontaine, Ohio; and host of other close family and friends.
Mrs. Conley was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers; and three sisters.
Celebration of Life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St, Champaign.