MAHOMET — Dorothy Louise Crowley, 87, formerly of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021).
Dorothy was born on May 17, 1933, a daughter to Hobart and Gracie (Fox) Goode. She married the love of her life, William Eugene Crowley, on Dec. 15, 1951, at Shiloh United Methodist Church, Mahomet. He preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2006.
They were blessed with three daughters and a son, all of who survive them, Nancy (Bill) Cook of Naples, Fla., Cathy (Mike) Reisner and Lori (Scott) Dick of Mahomet and James William (Kathy) Crowley of Wyoming, Ill.
She had eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and was looking forward to the arrival of her 14th great-grandchild in April.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Dorothy was primarily a stay-at-home mother who took great pride in caring for her children and home. She was a member of the Farmer City First Baptist Church and spent the last years of her life sharing the home of her children (Mike and Cathy) in Mahomet.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice. Illiana Cremation Society is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.