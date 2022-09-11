URBANA — Dorothy Jo Hood, 87, passed away Sept. 8, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
She was born April 11, 1935, in Beverly, W.Va., daughter of Susan and Mancil Ware. They moved to Pesotum in 1948.
She graduated from Unity High School. She was the owner of Dottie’s restaurant in Pesotum. As a waitress for decades, she worked at the Up-Town Café, Miebach’s Lunch, U of I Campus Store and Main Street Eatery.
Dorothy married Francis Lawhead and had one daughter, Tammy Smith. She later went on to marry Deane Hood.
Dorothy had a great love for her family and fur babies, Zoey, Savannah and Lyric. She was always a hard worker and never hesitated to help someone in need. She was a caregiver to many family members and close friends. She will be missed dearly.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Tammy Smith (Greg), Urbana, and grandson Sean Smith of Urbana, stepson, Tim Hood (Tracy) of Fisher, sisters Rose Hatchel, Pesotum, Mary Dempsey (Jack), Overland Park, Kan., and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Deane, parents, brother Ronald Ware, sisters Barb Williams, Pat Eichelberger and Linda Bock, a nephew, Bobby Kington, and niece, Lanette Cunningham.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Carle Hospice (Kim and Nivea) for the loving care provided during her last months.
Memorials may be made to Champaign Urbana Hospice Hearts or Humane Society due to her love of animals. Private services will be held later.
