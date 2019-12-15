CHAMPAIGN — Dorothy Carr Dowell died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at home with her family. She was 90 years old and lived most of her life in Champaign.
Dorothy was born to Elsie Hanshaw Carr and Talmage Carr in Champaign on May 22, 1929. She married Jesse M. Dowell Jr. on May 6, 1951.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse Dowell Jr.; a son, Murray (Ljubica) Dowell, and daughter, Ellen Dowell (Dr. Jon) Hendrickson; four grandchildren, Jennifer Schmidt, Kelly (Mike) Schmidt Kenefick, Nathan Dowell and Jesse Dowell III; two stepgrandchildren, Jeff (Allison) Hendrickson and Mark (Jen) Hendrickson; and one great-granddaughter, Hannah Kenefick.
Dorothy attended Champaign High School and the University of Illinois. She was vice president of her senior class and won the 50-yard dash on the girls' track team. She was involved in several Champaign-Urbana groups, including C-U Junior League, Children's Home and Aid Society, YMCA board member and First United Methodist Church of Champaign.
She worked for Berger and Kelly Architecture Firm. Dorothy also worked at the University of Illinois architecture department library and in the agriculture engineering department. She enjoyed developing and managing rental properties, especially campus properties, in Illinois, Arizona and Florida. Dorothy had many interests, including cooking, sports, sewing, flowers, movies, animals, fashion, education, music, art, architecture, bridge and dancing. She also enjoyed many trips with her family to most of the United States, England, Canada and Mexico.
The family would like to thank Carle Hospice, especially caregiver Andrea, nurses Brittany and Shelby and chaplain Andrea B, for the loving care they provided to Dorothy.
There will be a visitation Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., Champaign. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet. Owens Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.