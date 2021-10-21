BROADLANDS — Dorothy J. Downs, 94, died Monday (Oct. 18, 2021) at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
Dorothy was born on March 20, 1927, in Dewey, to Arthur and Opal (Kesler) Miner. She married James “Kenny” Downs on Feb. 19, 1947, in Urbana.
She is survived by two children, Carole (John) Brodbeck and Jim (Barb) Downs; eight grandchildren, Jeff (Jodi) Brodbeck, Jared (Karen) Brodbeck, Doug (Dawn) Downs, Rob (Amy) Downs, Kent (Alicia) Downs, Kevin (Beth) Downs, Kelly (Tom) Cletzer and Kurt (Amy) Downs; 22 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth Kidd and Carolyn Adams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Opal Miner; husband, Kenny Downs; one son, Dave Downs; and one daughter-in-law, Janece Downs.
Dorothy worked as the township assessor in Broadlands for a while, but for the majority of her life, she helped her husband farm and raised her family. She loved to sew and knit and made many of her children’s clothes as they were growing up. Dorothy enjoyed spending many hours in her garden and canning everything she could. She also enjoyed exercising, reading and listening to music. Dorothy was a member of Savoy United Methodist Church and Broadlands United Community Church.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with Pastor Trevor Oetting officiating. Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral service (10 to 11 a.m.) at the funeral home. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Savoy United Methodist Church or Broadlands United Community Church.