CHAMPAIGN — Dorothy L. “Dolly” Wolf Drews, 97, of Champaign, formerly of Sidney, passed away at 9:10 a.m. Sunday (July 26, 2020) at home.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney, with Pastor Con Wolf officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Drews was born Jan. 20, 1923, at Sidney, a daughter to Conard and Hazel Wilson Wolf. She married Fred R. Drews on July 26, 1942, at St. Louis, Mo. He preceded in death on Oct. 30, 1989.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Day of Ben Lomond, Calif.; a son, Dan K. (Georgia) Drews of Savoy; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Wolf of Florida.
She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Drews; her parents; and a brother, Don Wolf of Homer.
Dolly was a very hard worker. She had a hair salon in her home in Sidney, along with her daughter, for many, many years. She was also employed at Sears as a credit manager, a job she loved. She also worked with her son, in a clothing store and bakery which he had on the University of Illinois campus.
She loved to go ballroom dancing, travel and socialize and visit with people. She was a real people person.
Memorials may be made to Countryside United Methodist Church.