DANVILLE — Dorothy Ellen Goble, 92, of Danville died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion Street, Danville. A private family celebration-of-life service will be held Thursday at the funeral home. Miles Clark will officiate. A public graveside committal service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Allhands Cemetery, Danville. It is kindly requested that face masks be worn and social distancing practiced.