PONTIAC — Dorothy Elaine Peabody, 101, of Pontiac, born Sept. 29, 1918, in Clinton to John O. Shields and Mary Pauline (Humphreys) Shields, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
She married Keith Corzine Peabody on June 14, 1942, in Clinton, and he preceded her in death on July 10, 1979.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mildred Rausch.
She is survived by two sons, Charles (Diann) Peabody of Crescent City and John Lynn (Sharon) Peabody of Freeland, Wash.; four grandchildren, David (Jessica) Peabody of Seattle, Andy (Kara) Peabody of Noblesville, Ind., Christy (Tyler) Peterson of Burien, Wash., and Mark (Melissa) Peabody of Seattle; eight great-grandchildren, Kalianne, Annika and Alden Peabody of Noblesville, Ind., Nathan and Avery Peterson of Burien, Wash., Connor and Ashlan Peabody of Seattle, and Crosby Peabody of Seattle; a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Peabody; and many Peabody nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a graduate of Illinois State University and the University of Illinois. She was a junior high teacher and counselor in the Champaign schools.
For many years, she wintered with family and friends in Mesa, Ariz. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and University of Illinois football. Her many interests, in addition to her family and other people, included piano and music, golf, crafts and games.
She was a member of Champaign First United Methodist Church and a resident of Champaign before moving to Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac in 2015. The Evenglow residents and staff became like a second family to her.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Memorials may be directed to the Evenglow Staff Christmas Fund, OSF Hospice, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
