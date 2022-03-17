VILLA GROVE — Dorothy Louise Fitzsimmons, 80, of Villa Grove passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at Villa Grove Methodist Church, with burial immediately following at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Dorothy was born on May 28, 1941, in Urbana, to Clifford Clarence Reynolds and Pearl Leone Bruder. She married the late Samuel I. Dart in 1960. In the early 1980s, she married the late Paul D. Thompson. On her death, she was married to Richard Fitzsimmons.
Dorothy is survived by her husband; two daughters, Terri Lee Dart of Indianapolis and Tracey Lynn Roberts (David M. Roberts) of Corpus Christi, Texas. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Amber Dollison of San Antonio, Texas, Megan McCoy of Terre Haute, Ind., Ashley Payne (Shamus Payne) of Corpus Christi, Micah Roberts of Austin, Texas, and Sophia Wegeng of Camargo. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Isaiah Dollison, Cadence Dollison and Kyla Dollison of San Antonio, Everleigh Roberts of Austin, Aria and Kora Payne of Corpus Christi and Lillian McCoy of Terre Haute.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Russel Reynolds; and three sisters, Violet Kreske, Sharon Houser and Barbara Midway.
We request flowers be sent directly to Villa Grove United Methodist Church.