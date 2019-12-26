MONTICELLO — Dorothy Jane Fitzwater, 88, of Monticello passed away at 11:33 p.m. Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Dorothy was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Decatur, the daughter of George Dolson and Velma Ruth (Brown) Leach. She married Corwin Lee Fitzwater on Sept. 16, 1951, in Monticello. He passed away Feb. 4, 1988.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, George Richard Leach of Monticello; nieces and nephews, Daniel Leach of Monticello, Denise Cade of Jupiter, Fla., Cindy Childress of Monticello, Terry Lamaire of New Brighton, Minn., Niki Moore of Monticello, Melissa Parker of Monticello and Brock Leach of Nashville, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Dale Dolson Leach.
Dorothy was a homemaker and member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing along with playing the piano and the saxophone.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with Pastor Kathy Sweet officiating. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be shared with the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.