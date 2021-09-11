DANVILLE — Dorothy Isabel Grieve (née Metcalfe) was born in Saltfleet Township, Ontario, Canada, on March 30, 1930, and died peacefully at Hawthorne Inn, Danville, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Sara May (née Widdows) Metcalfe; brother, Willan and wife Zona; and husband, John.
Surviving Dorothy are her three children, Ian of Mt. Prospect, Rebecca (Michael) of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Andrew John; and grandchildren, David and Ana of Chicago.
Also surviving is her sister, Constance Metcalfe of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada.
Extended family live in Ontario, Canada, and England.
Dorothy received a BA from McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 1951 and worked as a social worker for the Children’s Aid Society before marrying John Irvine Grieve in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 1953. She emigrated to the United States in 1956 with John as he pursued a career in engineering.
Dorothy derived great joy and pride in keeping in touch with family and friends, raising her three children and two grandchildren, renovating and flipping houses and seeking out that elusive treasure at auction houses and garage sales with friends.
With a lifelong curiosity, Dorothy read extensively, savored information and accumulated thousands of books during her lifetime.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. A private graveside burial took place at Sunset Memorial Park, Danville, on Sept. 9.
Memorials to honor Dorothy may be made to the Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., Danville, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Absent friends wishing to get in touch with the family should contact Sunset Funeral Home. Please join Dorothy’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.