CLINTON — Dorothy J. Hanna, 76, of Mahomet passed away at 10:21 a.m. Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with the Rev. Mike Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Family House, Peoria.
Dorothy was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Clinton, the daughter of Fredrick Wilson and Margaret (Frantz) Moore. She married Ross W. Hanna on March 12, 1967, in Clinton. He passed away on Sept. 21, 2006.
Survivors include her children, Marian “Miq” Hanna of Urbana, Peggy (Doug Nickels) Lacey, Springfield, Ohio, Guy (Jennifer) Hanna of Bloomington and Susan (Dale) Peterson of Mansfield; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris (Arnold) Coffey of Russell Springs, Ky., and Daniel Moore of Clinton; and sister-in-law, Phyllis (Dennis) Newlun of Clinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Richard and David.
Dorothy retired from Kraft in Champaign. In her spare time, she enjoyed chasing her grandchildren with their activities.