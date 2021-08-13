OAKWOOD — Dorothy M. Harrison, 100, of Oakwood passed away at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10, 2021).
She was born in Oakwood on Sept. 4, 1920, the daughter of Raymond and Ercel Liggett. Dorothy married the love of her life, John W. Harrison Sr., and they spent many wonderful years together before his passing in 1970.
Dorothy is survived by her children, John W. (Lora) Harrison Jr., Sandra (Steve) Meade, and Debra (Tom) Hicks; grandchildren, Bruce (Karen) Harrison, Tyron (Pamela) Harrison, Brett (Maria) Harrison, Aaron (Erin) Harrison, Paige (Scott) Beaulin, David (Cindy) Ronk, Mac (Danelle) Meade, Shane Meade, Doug (RaeAnn) Ronk, Scott (Missy) Meade, Jenna Hicks and Kyle Hicks; as well as 29 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her special friends, Lucy Krabbe of Danville, Sue Moudy of Fairmount, Dortha Wade of Oakwood and Mary Lou Witmer of Oakwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ercel Liggett; husband, John W. Harrison Sr.; and brother, Keith Liggett.
Dorothy graduated from Oakwood High School in 1938 before attending cosmetology school in Champaign. She worked as a beautician in her home salon until 1968. In 1969, she became a cook at Oakwood Grade School, where she retired after 21 years.
Dorothy devoted her life to her family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to cook and was passionate about baking, offering anyone stopping by her house a delicious homemade treat. She was famous for her popcorn balls, as evidenced by the line outside her house every Halloween. She enjoyed sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini basketball fan. She was also a member of Oakwood Methodist Church and the Oakwood American Legion Auxiliary.
A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 14, at Sunset Funeral
Home and Cremation Center, 105 E. S. Main St., Oakwood, IL 61858, with
Pastor Patti Wise and Pastor Trevor Oetting officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Oakwood High School Booster Club or Oakwood Methodist Church. Please join Dorothy’s family in sharing memories and photos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.