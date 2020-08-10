URBANA — Dorothy Hill, 97, of Urbana passed away Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at University Rehab, Urbana.
Dorothy was born Jan. 30, 1923, and was adopted by her parents. She married her husband, Fred Hill II, on Nov. 19, 1967, in Champaign and was a longtime member of the Salvation Army church. Fred passed away Aug. 29, 2001. Dorothy loved stuffed animals, dolls and picking out her favorite necklaces to wear.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Alice Mobley of Urbana.
Arrangments are pending at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.