MANSFIELD — Dorothy Horine Lange, 100, of Farmer City, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 12, 2022) at Farmer City Rehabilitation and Health Care.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City, with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Dorothy was born July 5, 1921, in Bellflower, a daughter of Lillard and Freda McIntyre Horine. She married Dale Lange on June 3, 1942, in Missouri. He passed away July 22, 1975.
She is survived by her three nieces, Rita (Stephen) Vollmer of Arrowsmith, Gina (Michael) Medernach of Bellflower and Jo Ellen Arredondo of Texas; and three nephews, Marvin Hill and Steve Hill, both of Rochelle; and Allen Dean Hill.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Harold Horine; niece, Linda Glenn; and companion, Jim Shores.
Dorothy was a retired bookkeeper of her husband’s business, Lange Sales and Service, Mansfield. She was a member of the DAR and attended Mansfield United Methodist Church.