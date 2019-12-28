TUSCOLA — Dorothy J. Stirrett, 85, of Tuscola passed away at 3 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon.
A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola.
Dorothy was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Tuscola, the daughter of Leo B. and Ella K. Kleiss Hausmann. She married Robert A. Stirrett on Sept. 23, 1954, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death April 5, 1996.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Tom) Ray of Tuscola; granddaughter, Kaci Jo (Rodney Jr.) Gaynor of Champaign; great-grandchildren, Rylan and Kinsley; brothers, Jim Hausmann of Tuscola and Dave Hausmann of Wagner, Okla.; and sisters, Mary Ring of Arcola, Pat O’Bryan of Tuscola and Donna Stall of Lago Vista, Texas.
She was preceded by her parents; brothers, Bud, Robert and Frank Hausmann; and sisters, Helen Chambers and Rosie Ashwill.
Dorothy formerly worked as a salesclerk for Carpenter’s Clothing Store and Four Seasons in Tuscola. She then worked as a teacher’s aide and lunchroom worker at East Prairie Junior High. She was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church.
Memorials are suggested to Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.
Debbie would like to thank the staff of the Harmony Center and Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home for the excellent care given to her mother during her stay.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com