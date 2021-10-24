RALEIGH, N.C. — Dorothy Jane McCafferty Wolfe, 76, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, while in hospice care at home in Raleigh, N.C.
Jane was born in Vincennes, Ind. She was a graduate of Marion High School in 1963, Ball State University in 1967 and the University of Southern California in 1973.
Jane is survived by her husband, Stanley, formerly of Danville; son, Robert; daughter, Dorothy (Christopher) Cable; and granddaughter, Dorothy Elizabeth.
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home (brownwynneeastmillbrook.com) in Raleigh, N.C., is handling services.