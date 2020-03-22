Dorothy Jean Dethloff Mar 22, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEWMAN — Dorothy Jean Dethloff, 98, of Urbana, formerly of Newman, died at 6 a.m. Saturday (March 21, 2020) at Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Robert F. Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly, Newman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers