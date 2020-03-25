NEWMAN — Dorothy Jean Boyer Dethloff, 98, died unexpectedly at Meadowbrook Health Center at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana on Saturday (March 21, 2020).
Jean was born on July 23, 1921, in Newman. She was the daughter of Clinton Boyer and Ena Marie Skidmore Boyer. She married Phillip Arthur Dethloff on Feb. 21,1944. Her beloved Phillip (Phil) died April 16, 2000.
Jean is survived by her sister, Barbara Moore, who lives in Champaign. Jean is preceded in death by her sister, Marie Mankey, and six brothers, Beryl, Dale, Donald, Forrest, Louis and Joseph Boyer.
Jean’s daughter, Linda DeWolf, lives in Santa Fe, N.M., and her sons, Gregory (wife Brooke) and Christopher (wife Suzanne), are both in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jean’s son, Gary Dethloff, and his wife Vicky live in Florahome, Fla. Their sons are Joseph (wife Stephanie) of St. Johns, Fla., and Neil (wife Julie) of Jacksonville, Fla. Jean was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and has 11 wonderful grandchildren: Riley DeWolf, Jack DeWolf, Grace DeWolf, Lindsay DeWolf, Christian DeWolf, Weston DeWolf, Margaret Dethloff, Abigail Dethloff, Phillip Dethloff, Arthur Dethloff and Alice Jean Dethloff. She also has many nieces and nephews who consider her their second mom.
Jean graduated from Julia F. Burnham School of Nursing in Champaign in 1943 (actual graduation 1944). She worked as a nurse manager in many different settings.
She was known far and wide for her enormous compassion and generous spirit. If anyone ever needed someone to care for them, they called on Jean. She was the one who always stepped in and took charge, no matter the circumstances or personal sacrifices she might need to make. Caring for others was her life’s purpose.
Jean belonged to the First Christian Church in Villa Grove. Jean and Phil each have scholarship funds in their names at the University of Illinois; hers is at the School of Nursing, Chicago campus.
Despite the fact that she and Phil enjoyed traveling the globe far and wide and lived in some six states during their 56 years of marriage, Newman was the place Jean called home. She and Phil not only built a house in Newman but also owned a farm they purchased in 1969. They dearly loved that farm, and it was a source of great enjoyment and the site of many family picnics.
In everything, she created her own path. Jean’s favorite poem was Robert Frost’s "The Road Not Taken." Her family considers the poem to be a fitting tribute to her life:
“… I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence;
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I,
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference."
Given the current environment, a private family service will take place with plans for a celebration of Jean’s life at a later date.