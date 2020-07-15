DANVILLE — Dorothy L. Johnson, 86, of Danville passed away at 8:07 p.m. Sunday (July 12, 2020) at her home in Danville.
Dorothy was born on Oct. 12, 1933, the daughter of Edward and Adeline (Drews) Hockenberry in Danville. She married Russell Dean Johnson on Oct. 26, 1952, in Danville, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2013.
Survivors include her son, Bruce (Janice) Johnson of Danville; daughter, Linda (Randy) Elliott, also of Danville; grandchildren, Grady (Jess) Johnson, Tanner Johnson, Parker Johnson, Eric (Kristy) Seymour, Ashley (James) Green and Adam (Michelle) Elliott; great-grandchildren, Maxwell Seymour, Adison Alton, Kaden and Ethan Elliott and Jaley and Paige Green; special nephews, Kenneth (Charlotte) Brown of Ogden and Herschel (Mary) Brown; as well as special friends whom she talked to every day, Imogene Beckley and June Cunningham, and her caretakers, Karen and Val Lowenstein.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean; her sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Jack) Brown; and her brother and sister-in-law, Fred (Florence) Hockenberry.
Dorothy was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and owned and operated the Sweet Shop for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends.
A private, family-only celebration of life graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 3901 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832. The Rev. Phillip Callahan will officiate. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the charity of the donor’s choice.
