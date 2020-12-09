WESTVILLE — Dorothy Mae Kotcher, 93, of Westville passed away at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 8, 2020) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
She was born on April 6, 1927, in West Union, Ind., the daughter of Orville and Geneva Adams Norman. She married Fred John Kotcher on April 30, 1949, in Rockville, Ind. He preceded her in death on June 10, 1982.
Survivors include one son, Michael (Anita) Kotcher of rural Westville; two daughters, Brenda (Michael) Larson of Westville and Katherine Kotcher of Westville; one sister, Alma Hill of Bloomfield, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Angie Bridgewater, Amanda Sollars, Dane (Jill) Larson, Eric (Tyana) Bridgewater, Wesley Kotcher, Kaleb McNeese and Ashley Kotcher; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers.
Dorothy was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Georgetown. She enjoyed gardening, plants and maintaining her home. She was an avid pet lover and was devoted to her family.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 10, at Bethel Baptist Church, Georgetown, with Pastor Aaron Rohde officiating. Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Westville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.