WHITE HEATH — Dorothy Lee Greenarch “Mamo,” 89, of White Heath passed away at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 25, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Ingram Cemetery, White Heath, with Pastor Seth Emerson officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to White Heath United Methodist Church or the White Heath Community Center.
Dorothy was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of Jack Benny and Johanna (Dolan) Cummings. She married William Clayton Greenarch Jr. on Sept. 10, 1949, in Seymour. He passed away Feb. 20, 2010.
Survivors include her children, Mark Edward (Carla) Greenarch of Ivesdale, Dennis Clayton Greenarch (Roni) of Bement, Lisa Rose Greenarch of Cisco and Lori Renee (Steve) Harper of White Heath; eight grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Teresa Rose Stiles of Louisville. She is also leaving behind the Bell brothers, Mike, Larry and Arthur.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jack Cummings.
Dorothy retired from and was also multiple times the Employee of the Year at Capitol Record Club and Leggs Inc., Champaign.
