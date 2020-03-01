Dorothy M. Klusmeier Mar 1, 2020 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CATLIN — Dorothy M. Klusmeier, 91, died at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Atria Rancho Penasquitos, San Diego. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers