CATLIN — Dorothy M. Klusmeier, 91, of Catlin passed away at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Atria Rancho Penasquitos, San Diego.
Dorothy was born April 22, 1928, in Huntingburg, Ind., to Walter and Dena Hoffman Neuman, and graduated from Huntingburg High School. She was married to Noble Klusmeier of Stendal, Ind., on May 22, 1948. He preceded her in death July 8, 1986. Her daughter, Carol, and son, Wayne, were born In Huntingburg. The family moved to Catlin in 1955, where she resided until she moved to San Diego in 2010 to be near her children and grandchildren. She worked at Trisler Seed Farms of Fairmount for 31 years as a bookkeeper until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Hamm of San Diego; son, Wayne Klusmeier (Marty) of San Diego; granddaughter, Katy Dunst (Tim) of Austin, Texas; and grandson, Richard Klusmeier (Caroline) of San Diego. She is also survived by one brother, Charles Neuman of Jasper, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marjorie Bohnert; brothers, Robert Neuman and James Neuman; and son-in-law, Don Hamm.
Dorothy was a joyful person who loved entertaining and having family and friends over for eating and playing games. She enjoyed games of all sorts but particularly loved playing cards, which really brought out her competitive nature. She was active in Catlin United Methodist Church and enjoyed serving alongside her many friends there.
A private celebration of life service was held at Catlin United Methodist Church. Inurnment next to Noble was at Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.