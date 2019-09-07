MAHOMET — Dorothy M. Logan, age 95, of Knoxville, Tenn., originally of Mahomet, passed away Friday morning (Sept. 6, 2019).
She retired from Beatrice Foods. Dorothy was an avid quilter and gardener. She and her late husband, Harold Logan, enjoyed traveling the roads on their Gold Wing motorcycle.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheri and Tommy Campbell; son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Debbie Logan; and grandchildren, Amy Campbell Sykes (Brandon), Wesley Logan, Jackie Logan and Joey Logan.
Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City, Tenn. A graveside service and interment for both Dorothy and Harold will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Union Cemetery with the Rev. Leonard Turner officiating. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, Tenn., is in charge of arrangements (www.clickfuneralhome.com).