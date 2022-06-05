DANVILLE — Dorothy Marie Porter Rouse, 89, of Danville passed away peacefully in the early morning of Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Pleasant Meadows Rehab facility in Chrisman. She was a true fighter until the end.
Dorothy will be remembered and celebrated on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the same sanctuary of St. James United Methodist Church where she was baptized and married.
Visitation is to be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Danville Country Club. Pastor Randy Robinson will be conducting the service.
Dorothy "Dottie" Rouse was born Nov. 17, 1932, at Lakeview Hospital in Danville. She was the daughter of William B. Porter Sr. and Hazel Morrison Porter.
She attended Edison grade school and graduated from Danville High School in Class of 1950.
She attended DePauw University for two years -- a proud Kappa Kappa Gamma. She graduated from the University of Illinois, studying speech education.
Following graduation, Dorothy was a speech therapist in the public schools in the Chicago area. After a few years of teaching, she married her high school sweetheart, Phil Rouse, on Sept. 1, 1956. They shared 55 years together.
Dorothy always wanted to be a mother. Along with Phil, she lovingly raised three children while he had a successful career with Avon Corporation. After living several years in New Canaan, Conn., and many years in Glenview, they moved back to Danville in 1979. Dorothy started teaching again at her alma mater, Edison Grade School, and retired 14 years later.
She loved to travel and spend time on the water on her boat roaring around Lake Vermilion with family and friends and entertaining at the "Rouse House." A giving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, she always entered a room with a big welcoming smile.
She was a member of St. James Methodist Church, Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, Chapter KE of PEO sisterhood, Danville Clover Club, Danville Garden Club, (the Camilla Study group), and Danville Boat Club and served on the Danville Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors.
Surviving are her three children, son Steven (Janet) and daughters Cindy Rouse and Susan Rouse; five grandchildren, Sharon (Dan) Ellis O'Neil, Evan Michels, Jazmin Michels, Jonathan (Lindsay) Rouse and Jenna Rouse; four nieces, Kate (Dennis) Ellis, Julie (Larry) High, Mary Dolk and Cathy Porter; and a nephew, David Dolk.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Philip B. Rouse; two brothers, William B. Porter (Lynn) and Curtis M. Porter; a sister, Virginia "Ginny" P. Dolk; a granddaughter, Jamie Marie Rouse; a brother-in-law, James E. Rouse (Etta); a sister-in-law, Delores Linn Rouse Stead; and three nephews, Daniel R. (Marie) Rouse, William L. (Martina) Porter,and Russel M. Porter.
Please join Dorothy's family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.