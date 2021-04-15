WESTVILLE — Dorothy M. Wilson McFarland, 95, of Westville passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Colonial Manor nursing home, Danville.
She was born on March 24, 1925, in Kansas, Ill., the daughter of Peter and Ethel (Robinson) Furry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Earl "Jim" Furry; sister, Edith Mehan; first husband, Earl "Jiggs" Wilson; second husband, Herbert McFarland; daughter, Billy Jean Wilson Wright, on Dec. 20, 2011; and granddaughter, Bethany Jo Wright Hartman.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Sharon Wilson St. John of Westville and Fonda Jo Wilson Radloff of Darwin; sister, Dollie Entrican of Paris; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy retired from General Electric in Danville and owned and operated Rusty’s Antiques in Westville. She was a member of United Church of Tilton. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the DAV, Paris, Ill. She loved and was loved by all of us. She's now at rest beside her husband, Jiggs, of 36 years in Darwin Cemetery, Darwin.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service at the funeral home.
