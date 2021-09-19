CHAMPAIGN — Dorothy McGinnis, of Edwardsville and formerly of Champaign, died peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 16, from complications of Alzheimer’s. Upon her death she jumped on her childhood horse and was accompanied by the Angels to the gates of heaven.
Dorothy was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Gary, Ind., to Walter and Christine Buczek. She grew up on a small working farm in Hobart, Ind., where she learned a love of Polish culture, Polish food and pieces of the Polish language which she was still using in her final days.
Dorothy graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., where she met the love of her life, John McGinnis, who got to heaven first, passing away in 2013. They both graduated and settled in Northwest Indiana and quickly began a family and outstanding career in education. Dorothy laid the foundation for the education of hundreds of children teaching kindergarten. Dorothy retired from the Champaign Unit 4 School District in 1995. That began a series of winters in the Gulf Coast, trips to Europe, countless road trips around the country, and time with the “Grands” as she referred to her 12 grandchildren. There were years of U of I tailgates with her friends “THE LOONS” where the food and fun were almost always better than the football. She enjoyed her bowling league with friends followed by her favorite bowling alley pizza. Dorothy always had a smile on her face, an open ear, and a toast of Vino. Throughout their lives John and Dorothy enjoyed a dance with smiles and laughter despite an occasional sneer from the family.
She is survived by her children, Shannon Vann, husband Les of Asheville, N.C., Cindy Williams, late husband Scott of Asheville, N.C., Kathy Maxey, husband Troy of Japan, Mike, wife Leah of Tucson, Ariz., and Kevin, wife Sharla of Edwardsville.
Grandma Dorothy will be missed by her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign. Bishop Kevin Vann will pray The Mass. Lunch will follow. Internment service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Dorothy will RIP beside her beloved John. The family suggest memorial to The Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), Champaign/Urbana Public Schools Foundation (cuschoolsfoundation.org), Champaign/Urbana Public Schools Foundation (cuschoolsfoundation.org), or Mitch N Friends (Special Needs Tennis Organization) at 5 Sumter Ct., Edwardsville, IL 62025.
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Please wear a mask when appropriate at Mass, the meal, and the cemetery.