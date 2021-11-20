WHITE HEATH — Dorothy J. Menacher, 95, of White Heath passed away at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 17, 2021) at Arbor Rose, Monticello.
Dorothy was born June 7, 1926, in Urbana, the daughter of John and Effie Katherine (Keith) Breen. She married Jerome A. Menacher on Nov. 13, 1954, in Thomasboro. He passed away on May 24, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Trudy Gaskill of Monticello, Tom Menacher of Normal, Tim Menacher (Margie) of White Heath and Tricia Foran (Chuck) of White Heath; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Harold Menacher of Mahomet; and sisters-in-law, Marlene Breen of Tolono and Marjorie Milligan of Paris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Jerry Gaskill; four brothers; and one sister.
Dorothy was an administrative assistant at the University of Illinois and a homemaker. She was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, the White Heath PTA and the White Heath Community Club. Dorothy enjoyed watching the grandchildren after school, playing Bunco, crocheting and sewing. She loved genealogy, scrapbooking (making one for each grandchild), family gatherings and desserts. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
A rosary service will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and Mass beginning at 11 a.m. with Msgr. Michael Bliss officiating. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Philomena Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Arbor Rose, Monticello, and the OSF Hospice nurses. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.