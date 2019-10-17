CHAMPAIGN — Ms. Dorothy Herron greeted the world Dec. 14, 1943, in Jayess, Miss., under the care of her parents, David Jefferson May and Mattie Lee Harris.
After joining West Holy Hill Church of God in Christ in childhood, she was baptized in her Uncle Mack May’s pond. Her formative education was earned at Elliott School and Hope School and later in Tylertown, Miss., at J.J. Gullier School. In 1958, she moved to Champaign and attended Edison Middle School and graduated from Central High School in 1962.
Fueled by ambition and a heart for others, her entrepreneurship endeavors led her to become a licensed child care provider and open Oiselle’s Legs Boutique in 1986 and Your Favorite Flavor Snow Cones in 1988. The snow cone business was truly a treat that she loved sharing throughout many neighborhoods. She also served as a home health care nurse at Inman Senior Living for several years.
In 1993, Ms. Dorothy Herron became a faithful and active member of Powerhouse Church of God in Christ and again was baptized Nov. 20, 1999. While there, she was known for singing in the choir, playing the organ and being an attentive student of the Word of God. She often enjoyed biblical discussions and quoting Scriptures with her pastor, Elder Israel Hunter. Although her faithfulness to God was a priority, she was a loyal fan of the University of Illinois basketball team and never missed tuning into a game.
Her biggest smiles and greatest joys came from spending time with family. Quality time with her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family dogs, Laila, Mason and Harper, were top priorities. Vacations to Mississippi; Detroit, Mich.; and Chicago were always a favorite. When not traveling, she used her arts and craft talents to sew, create centerpieces and direct the annual Salad Spreads banquet — an idea she thought of to fundraise for her church.
In 2008, she began dialysis treatments. Her positive spirit and adherence to the treatment schedule earned her numerous certificates of recognition from the staff and patients of the Fresenius Dialysis Center.
To forever cherish her memory are her sister, Gayla Henderson, and brother, Albert Eugene Harris; and three daughters, Lugretta Harris, Schuronda Herron and Carla Roseborough. To carry her grand legacy are her grandchildren, Christopher Harris, Aundrea Herron, Preston Roseborough and Farrah Clark; and great-grandchildren, Desiree McFarland, Kristopher Harris, Khanijha Harris, Christopher Winston, Saint Christopher Harris and a baby on the way, Landon Donald. Close in friendship, William Luckey and Gloria Hayes. She will remain in the hearts of a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends as well.
Ms. Dorothy Herron was predeceased by her mother; father; stepfather, Albert Harris; sister, Randoris Vanorsby; five aunts, Naomi Sartin, Mildred Quinn, Lillian Smith, Euladee Martin and Inez May; two uncles, J.B. Herron and Wilford Herron; and the family dog, Coco Herron.
Though well known throughout the Champaign-Urbana community, she lived her life to please her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, and to hear him say, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” On Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, she said goodbye to this world and will finally get to hear those prized words.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at New Hope Church of God in Christ, 911 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Officiating will be Elder Andrew White. Interment will be in East Lawn Cemetery.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.