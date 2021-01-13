URBANA — Dorothy Ellen Nugent, 93, of Urbana died at 1:55 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021) at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Charleston.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Pastor Robert Freeman will officiate.
Dorothy was born Sept. 9, 1927, in Champaign, a daughter of Sterling Glenn Sr. and Helen E. (Whipple) Nugent. She graduated from Urbana High School and Barry Business College in Champaign. She worked at the Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering Department at the University of Illinois for 35 years. Dorothy was a 50-year member of Urbana First United Methodist Church, a past president of The Secretariat and the UI, a past president of the Champaign-Urbana Business & Professional Women’s Club, the Classified Employees Association at the UI, and she was a lifetime member of Women of the Moose. Dorothy also volunteered at numerous community organizations.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Julia Franklin; and a brother, Sterling Glenn Nugent Jr.
