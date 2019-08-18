URBANA — Dorothy Arlene Palmer, 85, of Urbana died at 11:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at Reflections Memory Care, Savoy.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. The Rev. Sam Stow will officiate. Burial will be at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Dorothy was born Feb. 26, 1934, in Urbana, the daughter of Wilbur and Eva (Evans) Trotter. She married Joseph Lawson Palmer on Nov. 23, 1960, at the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2010.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph H. Palmer (Patricia) of Urbana and Ronald D. Palmer of Los Angeles, Calif.; two grandchildren, Lyndsey Breymeyer (Christopher) and Lacey Palmer; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Dorothy was a 1952 graduate of Urbana High School. She was safety coordinator for Laidlaw Co. and was a secretary at the University of Illinois and at UCLA. She was a member of Webber Street Christian Church, Urbana, and also an organist at her church. She also played at weddings and for funerals at the local funeral homes. She was also a member of The Chorale under the direction Julie Beyler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.