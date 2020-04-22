MAHOMET — Dorothy Lois Peck, 89, of Mahomet passed away on Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana.
She was born on March 17, 1931, the daughter of Ethel “Pearl” (Davis) and Thomas Thurman Sr. in Hoopeston. She married Norman J. Sobkoviak on Sept. 17, 1949.
Those preceding Dorothy in death include both of her parents; husband, Norman, who passed on June 5, 1973; and one sister, Mary Lou (Boyd) Carter of Columbia, S.C. Dorothy later married Jim Peck of Sheldon on May 3, 1975; he passed on Oct. 6, 1999.
Dorothy leaves behind her four children, Dennis (Nancy) Sobkoviak of Mahomet, Janet Neukomm of Champaign, Diane (Tim) Corrie of San Antonio, Texas, and Linda (Dennis) Holland of Bradford; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Jean (Don) Johnson of Catlin and Judith (Larry) Laird of Kokomo, Ind.; and brothers, Thomas (Janice) Thurman Jr. of Richmond, Va., and John (Betty) Thurman of Gainesville, Ga.
Dorothy loved watching sports, shopping and reading her Kindle. Her specialty was baking chocolate chip cookies. She also loved volunteering at the hospital when she lived in South Carolina.
Most of all, Dorothy loved her family. She was a wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandma. She will be missed dearly by her family.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, has been entrusted with arrangements. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka at noon Wednesday, April 22. Memorial donations can be made in Dorothy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.