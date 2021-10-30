MONTICELLO — Dorothy E. Piatt, 77, of Monticello passed away at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Dorothy was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Champaign, the daughter of Wilson Edward and Dorothy E. (Trimble) Piatt.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Ann Elson of Appleton, Wis.; her son, Edwin Dean Elson (John) of Valrico, Fla.; two grandchildren, Katelyn Kittel (Dave) and Alyza Streeter; her great-grandson, Eli David Kittel; and three sisters, Mary Kay Hawkins (Dave) of Monticello, Carolyn Woodward of Bement and Virginia McFeeters of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law, Andrew Woodward and Gene McFeeters.
Dorothy was a retired secretary. She was a member of the Monticello Christian Church and enjoyed life at Maple Point.
A private family funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be held in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
