MONTICELLO — Dorothy E. Piatt, 77, of Monticello passed away at 6:47 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Dorothy was born on Dec. 22, 1943, in Champaign, the daughter of Wilson Edward and Dorothy E. (Timble) Piatt.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Katherine Ann Elson of Appleton, Wis.; son, Edwin Dean Elson (John) of Valrico, Fla.; grandchildren, Katelyn Kittle (Dave) and Alyza Streeter; great-grandson, Eli David Kittle; and sisters, Mary Kay Hawkins (Dave) of Monticello, Carolyn Woodward of Bement and Virginia McFeeters of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Andrew Woodward and Gene McFeeters.
Betty was a retired secretary. She was a member of Monticello Christian Church and enjoyed life at Maple Point.
A private family funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.