URBANA — Dorothy E. Pittman, 89, of Urbana passed away at 7:42 p.m. Saturday (July 25, 2020) at Heritage Health in Gibson City.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. There will be no visitation. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dorothy was born on April 27, 1931, in Champaign, a daughter of Everette and Ida (McCormick) Edwards. She married Carl P. Pittman on Sept. 17, 1949, in Kentucky. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2011.
Survivors include Janet Langendorf (Richard) of Urbana, Steven Pittman (Sharron) of Moberly, Mo., Timothy Pittman (Marilyn) of Urbana and Michael Pittman (Diane) of Urbana. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Ryan, four brothers and a sister.
Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.