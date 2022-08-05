KING GEORGE, Va. — Dorothy Rachels, 65, of King George, Va., passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mary Washington Hospital. She resided in Mahomet for many years before moving back home to Virginia.
Dorothy worked as a press operator for Patterson Office Supplies before she retired.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Anglin (Nelson); two grandchildren, Marisa Stafford (Zach) and Tyler Anglin (Annie); two great-grandchildren, Lilly Anglin and Isla Anglin; two sisters, Elizabeth Dodd and Rose Samuels; and two brothers, Billy Sullivan and Jerry Ennius. She was the youngest of 16 siblings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Rachels; mother, Dorothy Sullivan; father, Calvin Sullivan; and 11 siblings.
The family will have a private celebration of life in Virginia with close friends and family. In addition, there will be a celebration of life with friends and family in Illinois at a future date to be determined.
An online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.