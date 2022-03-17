PONTIAC — Dorothy M. Reis, 95, of Pontiac passed away Tuesday (March 15, 2022) at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 18, at 11 a.m. with Father David Sabel officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. John’s Cemetery, Fairbury. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Dorothy was born May 30, 1926, in Carlinville, the daughter of Pete and Theresa (Perona) Giovanini. She attended South Side Grade School in Carlinville. She was a graduate of PTHS in 1944 and Brown’s School of Business in Peoria. Dorothy was an honorary member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She owned the Charmay Beauty Salon in Pontiac from 1947 to 1951. She married John T. Reis on June 7, 1961, at St. Mary’s Church in Pontiac. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2019.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Raymond J. Reis of Champaign and Charles E. Reis of Nashville, Tenn.; daughters, Rosemary T. (Leroy) Armendariz of Roscoe and Margaret A. (William III) Loffler of Easley, S.C.; grandchildren, Rachel A. (Raney) Webb, Allyson M. Reis, Nicholas Armendariz, Joshua Armendariz, Emily Armendariz and Hannah Loffler; nephews and nieces; and her eight living godchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Raymond B. Giovanini; and nephew, John L. Giovanini.
Next to family and treasured friends, Dorothy held many interests and volunteer experiences, all of them prompted by her love of people from all walks of life. Associations and friendships were valuable to her, and they were maintained over several years and miles by personal letters.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, Dorothy’s wish would be remembrance by acts of kindness to others along your way.
