URBANA — Dorothy Marie Reynolds of Urbana passed away at home Friday (April 17, 2020) surrounded by her family, who loved her deeply.
Born Aug. 13, 1936, in Herrin, Dorothy was the eldest daughter of Clarence and Jessie Nash. She met the love of her life, Floyd “JR” Reynolds, while in high school. They later married on Aug. 28, 1955, and embarked on a 65-year adventure together, including building a close family and traveling extensively. JR survives.
Dorothy was known for her loving nature, generous spirit and endless hospitality. Her home was always open to others, and each guest was treated to an outstanding home-cooked meal. It was common for Dorothy to host a gathering on short notice of 10 to 30 family and friends to share stories, laughter and good food. Her house and our hearts were always full.
Dorothy was also an accomplished businesswoman. She worked as a district manager for a national insurance company for many years before opening her own formalwear business. She was the president of Reynolds Enterprises for over 25 years, retiring in 2018.
Dorothy was an exceptionally devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Dorothy and Floyd have three children, Susan (Kent) Jepsen, Greg (Denise) Reynolds and Sharon Reynolds, all of Urbana. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Sarah (Martin) Glaze of Normal, Maren Jepsen of Austin, Texas, Justin (Kate) Swinford of Urbana, Michelle (Kevin) Fitzsimmons of Normal, Alex Joffe of Urbana, Linnea (Regis) Gaughan of Boston and North Joffe-Nelson of Urbana. Her family was the center of her world, and she was especially pleased to welcome a great-grandson, James Swinford, two years ago.
Dorothy is survived by her loving sister, Linda (Bernie) Myler of Monticello.
Both of Dorothy’s parents and her sister, Judith Swanson, preceded her in death.
Her friends at Brittany Estates in Leesburg, Fla., were also like family, and she missed them the six months a year she was away.
Dorothy was a proud Champaign Central Maroon and a member of numerous social organizations, including multiple roles with Eastern Star, for whom she once served as Worthy Grand Matron of Illinois. Additionally, she was a member of First Baptist Church at Savoy.
Private graveside services will be held next week, and a celebration of life is planned for August. Donations in her memory can be made to First Baptist Church at Savoy, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy, IL 61874, or Transitions Hospice, transitionshospice.com.
Online condolences and fond memories can be shared with her family at morganmemorialhome.com.