PESOTUM — Dorothy (Dorey) Bradford Riegel, born March 4, 1961, in Washington D.C., passed away at home in Pesotum under the care of hospice and with family and friends by her bedside on Friday (Dec. 6, 2019).
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Champaign.
Predeceased by her parents, Paul and Dorothy Riegel, she is survived by her husband, Terry Plampin; brother, Paul Riegel (Mary Jane Riegel) of Cedarburg, Wis.; brother, John Riegel (Dawn Riegel) of Savoy; sister, Katherine Riegel (Andrew Braithwaite) of Cordova, Tenn.; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer Jacob, Paul Riegel, Cynthia Macwan, Grant Chassy, Trent Chassy, John Riegel and Jessica Braithwaite. She is also survived by Terry’s children, Dale Plampin, Emily Thorpe, Darrell Plampin, Wendy Valderamma and Michael Plampin; and grandchildren, Billy, Jimmy, Natalie, Nonnie and Mathias.
Dorey was a pastor at Lake Fork United Church of Christ in Atwood, a chaplain at OSF hospital in Champaign and co-founder of Healing Horse Stables, an equine therapy center in Pesotum. A long-term member of Westminster Presbyterian Church as well as a member of the Disciples of Christ Community Church and the interfaith Sisters in Faith, Dorey came to be an ordained minister toward the end of a life that was always dedicated to service. Her jobs, paid and volunteer, included chaplain at Kemmerer Village, home health nurse, international peace missionary in South America, nurse at the Spanish Catholic Center in the D.C. area, hospice volunteer, nurse educator for pregnant teens, immigrant advocate and equine-assisted therapist. She particularly enjoyed working with troubled teenagers and pastoral care.
Beloved by many communities, Dorey reached out to people in need of help. Her natural gifts of spiritual and emotional presence, wisdom and joyfulness made a profound difference in many lives. Toward the end, when she was not speaking much, she still said “I love you” in response to visitors, and that is her legacy: a great love for all.
Memorial contributions may be made to Healing Horse Stables. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.