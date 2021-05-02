CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Dorothy Arlene Riggins, 96, of Castle Rock, Colo., formerly of Oakland and Newman, passed away peacefully Friday, April 16, 2021, at her Assured Assisted Living home.
Dorothy was born Jan. 4, 1925, in Savoy to Raymond and Eva (Castor) Wright.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl William Riggins; parents, Raymond and Eva Wright; brother, Ernie Wright (Vera); sisters, Wilma Lane (Jack) and Jennie Cain (Norman); and daughter, Linda Riggins Short.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Steve Riggins (Ellen) of Dryden, Ontario, Canada; daughter, Judy Riggins Whalen (Jim) of Castle Rock; granddaughters, Tiffany Whalen and Mindy Whalen Heller (Reid), both of Castle Rock; grandson, David Riggins (Alyssa) of Papillion, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Dustin Riggins (Shawna) of Coralville, Iowa, Kirsten Riggins of Kearney, Neb., and Ainsley and Layton Heller of Castle Rock; and great-great-grandson, Miles Riggins of Coralville.
Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Earl Riggins, in May 1947, upon Earl’s return from World War II as a survivor of the USS Indianapolis sinking. They spent their lives as active members of the USS Indianapolis Survivors Group, attending reunions and being involved in the organization’s leadership. Dorothy and Earl remained happily married until Earl’s passing in February 2012, not quite making it to their 65th wedding anniversary.
Dorothy was a quintessential farmer’s wife/mother/grandmother/great-grandmother, raising her three children, tending a large garden, canning fruits and vegetables and cooking for the family and work crews. She loved her Illinois farm life and “good old-fashioned” country living.
Dorothy and Earl shared a passion for quarter horses and were active members in the AQHA and ILQHA. They showed/trained horses for many years and developed numerous great friendships through their showing experiences. Later in life, their love of horses continued, and they spent several years trail riding with friends.
Dorothy moved to Colorado in 2012 with her daughter, Judy, and family. She enjoyed many new experiences with the mountains, hikes, wildlife and spending time with her granddaughters and great-granddaughters.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Assured Assisted Living for their loving care of Dorothy and Bristol Hospice for their specialized attention and family services.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Central time Saturday, May 8, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Please feel free to wear casual attire. Please note, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Steve and Ellen Riggins will be unable to attend and send their regrets to family and friends. Additionally, the visitation will have capacity restraints, and rotations may be required. Masks will also be required.
Donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.