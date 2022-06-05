CHAMPAIGN — Dorothy Conrad Ritts, 94, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Born June 21, 1927, in Pittsbugh, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Mabel A. and John W. Conrad. She married Paul E. Ritts on Jan. 30, 1948. They were happily married for over 60 years until Paul’s passing in 2012. The couple had three sons and two daughters.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Daniel (Andrea) Ritts of Anchorage, Alaska; a daughter, Nancy (Jerald) Pataky of Champaign; four granddaughters; two grandsons; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Vickie; two sons, Paul Robert and Jeffrey John; a sister, Gladys Dewalt; and a brother, Robert Conrad.
Dorothy and Paul started married life in Pittsburgh but moved with Paul’s work to Huntington, W.Va.; Cleveland; Cincinnati; and Naperville. Eventually, the couple retired to Keowee Key near Seneca, S.C. Dorothy moved to Champaign in 2015.
Early in her marriage, with three children in diapers, Dorothy was told by a doctor that she needed to find a hobby, so she took up golf. Although never a great golfer, she thoroughly enjoyed playing the sport until late in life.
Dorothy loved to garden, a hobby she acquired from her father. With every move to a new home, she planted Lily of the Valley that originated from her father’s garden. Her daughter, Nancy, continues that tradition. Dorothy also enjoyed cooking, craft-type sewing projects, socializing with others and playing games of any type. At age 91, upon moving to Autumn Fields Assisted Living Facility in Savoy, she learned to play euchre and eagerly anticipated Sunday-afternoon euchre games.
Life was not always easy for Dorothy and Paul. They lost their first child as an infant to a rare disease. Son Rob was hospitalized with polio just as vaccines became available. Son Jeff fought bone cancer as a teen, requiring daily treatments in Chicago. Although Dorothy was very uncomfortable driving in Chicago traffic, she made the trip daily, as she was always prepared to do anything necessary for her family. Dorothy herself battled and survived colon cancer in her mid-50s. A strong faith in God helped Dorothy and Paul with their difficulties in life and gave them a great appreciation for life’s gifts. Dorothy was a kind soul who loved to meet new people.
During retirement in South Carolina, Dorothy and Paul organized and spearheaded the Historic Old Pickens Foundation to preserve a local historic church. They enjoyed golf, walking, gardening, socializing and dancing and especially enjoyed their membership in Seneca United Methodist Church, where Paul’s ashes are interred in the church memorial garden. Dorothy will join him there at a later date in a small family service.
Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.