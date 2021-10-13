URBANA — Dorothy Emma (Stiebner) Roberts, who was born Sept. 6, 1925, in Urbana, and transitioned on Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021), was the daughter of John and Amanda Wascher Stiebner, who preceded her in death.
Dorothy married the love of her life, Elton Roberts, on July 4, 194, and after 77 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 2021.
She was also preceded in death by 10 brother and sisters and their spouses, Tillie Wells Byrnes, Elsie Vickers (Bill), Pauline McClain, John W. Stiebner (Irene), Wilma A. Bennett (Dale), Juanita Roberts Swim (Earl), special twin sister Doris (Everett), Minnie Louise Stiebner, Vern Stiebner, William L. Stiebner and son-in-law Richard L. Jackson.
She leaves one son, Joe (Elton John) Roberts and wife Sheila, who was like another daughter to her; one daughter, Judith Kay Roberts Jackson; three grandchildren, Elton “Paul” (Katya) Roberts, Rick “Richard” Jackson and Dawn Roberts Reed, all of Champaign; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Crawford, Jordyn Reed, Luke Roberts and Max Roberts; all of Elton’s brothers and sisters and their spouses, who became part of her family; and many nephews, nieces and friends.
Dorothy worked in her own shop as a beautician for several years. She was proud of being a homemaker and enjoyed reading, gardening and being with her family. Dorothy was a longtime member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.
The family of Dorothy and Elton want to thank all of the staff at Amber Glen for the excellent care they received there. We would also like to thank Transitions Hospice for their help.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, with the Rev. Deborah Owens and assistant Mark Jacobs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.