FISHER — Dorothy E. Rosenbery, 97, of Mahomet, formerly of Fisher, passed away at 11:35 a.m. Monday (Nov. 15, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
She was born May 31, 1924, in Decatur, a daughter of Willard M. and Anna (Sebastian) Larey. She married Ernest D. Rosenbery on Feb. 22, 1947, in Urbana. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2010.
She is survived by her niece, Lois Adams of Mansfield; a nephew, Dwight (Shirley) Rosenbery of Decatur; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Dorothy was a 1942 graduate of Latham High School. She worked at Caterpillar in Decatur until the war was over. She then worked at Mumford Hall at the University of Illinois and also at Collegiate Cap and Gown. She also worked alongside her husband in the fields.
She was a member of the Philo Road Church of Christ in Urbana. She enjoyed baking cookies for family and friends. She traveled with her husband to many places, and they would also go square-dancing together.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 Thursday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev. Dick Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 Thursday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Philo Road Church of Christ.