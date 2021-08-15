PAXTON — Dorothy L. Ruether, 83, of Paxton passed away Wednesday (Aug. 11, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born May 7, 1938, in Ludlow, the daughter of Everett and Garnett (Price) Foley.
Dorothy is survived by her mother, Garnett Foley of Paxton; and aunt, Betty Foley of Savoy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Everett Foley; sister, LaVonne “Bonnie” Aldrich; and brother-in-law, Carle “Fred” Aldrich.
Dorothy retired from the Illinois State Police in 1998 as an executive class 2 after 16 years of service at District 21 in Ashkum. Prior to her time with Illinois State Police, she was a desk officer for the Countryside Police Department.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family. She was an avid card player and enjoyed spending time outdoors and working in her flower garden.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral at noon Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association. Please sign her guest book at coxknapp.com.