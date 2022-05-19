MONTICELLO — Dorothy “Dottie” Alma Singleton Safanie, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday (May 17, 2022) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Alvin H. Safanie; parents, Gerard “Jerry” and Crystal Singleton; and sister, Barbara Stahlman.
She is survived by four daughters, Linda J. (Robert) Safanie-Crain, Susan L. (Michael) Lowry and Kristin K. Safanie, all of Champaign, and Lauren A. Safanie of San Francisco. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Erin (Richard) Roderick, Matthew S. McCloud and Ronald E. McCloud Jr.; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Dottie was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 16, 1930. Her family subsequently moved to Ohio, where she graduated from Willoughby Union High School in 1947. She attended Michigan State University, where she met her husband as a veterinary student before moving to Champaign and enrolling in the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. She graduated in 1955 earning not only a DVM but the recognition as being the first woman in the university’s history to do so.
Dottie’s love of animals was enduring. She raised and showed standard poodles in her 20s, had numerous dogs and cats throughout her lifetime, and owned and operated a Morgan horse breeding program, having raised many champion show horses. She was also an avid gardener and skilled woodworker.
At Dottie’s request, a private memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.