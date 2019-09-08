GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Dorothy Shields-Lawless, 84, of Gibson City passed away 5:43 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Gibson Area Hospital-Annex.
Her memorial mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Strawn, Illinois, with Father Scott Archer officiating. A rosary will be said at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept.13, 2109, followed by visitation until 7 p.m. at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City.
Dorothy was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Farmer, S.D., a daughter of Louis and Fredericka Roth Friese. She married Richard Shields on Aug. 5, 1956, at the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City. They were married 54 years. He preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 2010. She and Richard lived and farmed in the Foosland area for 42. They retired in 1998 and moved to Gibson City. They joined the Gibson City United Methodist Church, after the closing of the Foosland United Methodist Church in 2008, where Dorothy was a 51-year member.
In 2016, Dorothy joined the Catholic Church and married Jerome Lawless of Strawn on Aug. 13, 2016. They made their home in Gibson City.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Jerry Lawless of Gibson City; nine children, Cheryl (Rob Longmire) Burk of Chandler, Ariz., Bryan (Sue) Shields of Gibson City, Tim Shields of Foosland, Madalyn (Kurt) Sommer of Foosland, Bob (Lori) Lawless of Fairbury, Kathy Lawless of Strawn, Theresa (Paul) Volker of Foosland, Jennifer (Jeremy) Green of Sibley and Amy Bebout of Fisher, six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; seventeen step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eileen Smith and Ila Tyler; and three brothers, Everett, Arland and Ray Friese.
Family always came first for Dorothy. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She had a passion for gardening, loved animals and all kinds of music. Her friendly smile will be missed.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or St. Rose Catholic Church.
